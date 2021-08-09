Why New Oriental Education's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Shares of Chinese companies, including New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) are trading higher Monday afternoon. Strength has been attributed to hopes of policy easing in the country. Chinese stocks have been highly volatile recently amid regulatory concerns in the tech and education sectors.

New Oriental Education is trading lower by 67% over the past month amid ongoing regulatory concerns.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China.

New Oriental Education has a 52-week high of $19.97 and a 52-week low of $1.94.