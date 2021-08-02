 Skip to main content

Why RA Medical Systems Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 02, 2021 11:33am   Comments
RA Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ: RMED) shares are trading higher Monday morning as traders circulate an FDA filing showing the company received an FDA 510(k) Premarket Notification for the DABRA Laser System for indication 'Catheter For Crossing Total Occlusions.'

RA Medical Systems is a commercial-stage medical device company leveraging its laser-based platform for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

The company's products restore blood flow in arteries and clear chronic skin conditions. The firm's products include DABRA and Pharos.

DABRA System is used as a tool in the treatment of peripheral artery disease, or PAD, a form of peripheral vascular disease, which commonly occurs in the legs. Pharos is designed for use in the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions and as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. 

RA Medical Systems has a 52-week high of $10.25 and a 52-week low of $2.85.

