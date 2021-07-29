Why Is NanoVibronix's Stock Surging Today?

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received registration approval for UroShield from TGA Australia.

'In addition, the Company also announced that it has signed an agreement with DukeHill Healthcare Pty to distribute the Company's UroShield and PainShield technologies in Australia,' said in the company's press release.

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy.

NanoVibronix's stock was trading about 33% higher at $2.54 per share on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.75 and a 52-week low of $0.53.