Why Alset EHome Shares Are Getting Hammered Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 28, 2021 9:51am   Comments
Alset Ehome International Inc (NASDAQ: AEI) shares are trading lower by 36% at $2.19 Wednesday morning after the company priced its underwritten public offering of about 6.4 million shares at $2.12 per share and its pre-funded warrants offering of about 8.66 million shares at $2.11 per share.

Alset EHome International is a holding company. The company is engaged in property development, digital transformation technology and biohealth activities.

Alset EHome International operates in four business segments namely, property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth. The company generates most of the revenue from the property development business.

Alset EHome International has a 52-week high of $29.49 and a 52-week low of $3.36.

