Why Vinco Ventures Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 26, 2021 3:51pm   Comments
Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) is trading higher Monday as traders circulate a Seeking Alpha blog post containing bullish commentary on the stock. 

The article from 'Biotechlab's Blog' is titled 'BBIG Is Heading Above $20 Dollars A Share - Buy Now While Its Still Cheap!'

On July 23, Vinco Ventures announced the closing of its acquisition of Lomotif Private Ventures, which owns the Lomotif short form video platform, through the joint venture entity ZVV Media. The acquisition resulted in ZVV Media becoming a subsidiary of Vinco Ventures.

Price Action: Vinco Ventures has traded as high as $9.40 and as low as $1.11 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 5.11% at $3.40.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

