Why Waitr Holdings Share Are Trading Higher Again On Tuesday

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WTRH) are trading higher amid renewed COVID-19 concerns as the Delta variant rapidly becomes the dominant strain in some states, with cases increasing over the past two weeks. Food delivery stocks are seeing renewed interest as the sector saw strength in 2020 when restaurant closings lifted demand for food delivery services.

Waitr Holdings is a restaurant platform for online food ordering and delivery services across the United States that partners with independent local restaurants and regional and national chains in small to mid-size markets. The firm’s platform benefits the consumer by providing a single location to browse local restaurants and menus, track order and delivery status and securely store previous orders and payments information for ease of use and convenience.

At the time of publication, shares of Waitr Holdings were trading 8.4% higher at $1.75. The stock has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

