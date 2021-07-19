Why Shares Of Aehr Test Systems Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has received a $10.8 million dollar order from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple FOX-XP systems and complete sets of WaferPak Contractors.

Aehr Test Systems designs, manufactures and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia and Europe. It provides full-wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and related accessories.

At the time of publication, shares of Aehr Test Systems were trading 29.4% higher at $4.40. The stock has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.08.