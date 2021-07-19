 Skip to main content

Why Shares Of Aehr Test Systems Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Hal Lindon , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
Share:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has received a $10.8 million dollar order from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple FOX-XP systems and complete sets of WaferPak Contractors. 

Aehr Test Systems designs, manufactures and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia and Europe. It provides full-wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and related accessories. 

At the time of publication, shares of Aehr Test Systems were trading 29.4% higher at $4.40. The stock has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.08. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

