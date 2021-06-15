 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Washington Prime Group Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Share:

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE: WPG) shares are trading lower by 19% at $2.74 Tuesday on continued downward momentum after the company announced it's commencing voluntary Chapter 11 financial restructuring.

Washington Prime Group is a self-managed real estate investment trust that invests in, manages, and develops retail properties. The company's portfolio consists of community shopping centers and malls across the United States, with most properties located in Texas, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Florida.

Washington Prime Group generates the majority of revenue from leasing properties to tenants, which include department stores, restaurants, homeware and furniture stores, entertainment venues, general retailers and cosmetic stores.

Washington Prime Group has a 52-week high of $16.55 and a 52-week low of $1.69.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WPG)

34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles 250 Points; Enochian Biosciences Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Rises Over 50 Points; Washington Prime Group Shares Plunge
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Accenture To Acquire German Engineering Company
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingPenny Stocks Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas