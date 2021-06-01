What's Up With ENGlobal Stock Today?

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ: ENG) is trading significantly higher Tuesday morning on above-average volume.

ENGlobal is a specialty engineering services firm focused on engineered modular systems, automation integration solutions and select engineering, procurement, construction and management projects.

On May 6, ENGlobal reported first-quarter revenue of $12.45 million, which was down from $19.26 million year-over-year.

The company is currently working on engineering and fabricating a complete modular hydrogen production facility. The facility will be the first of its kind in the U.S. and will utilize a hydrogen reforming technology that consumes 20% less feed and fuel gas than that of conventional hydrogen plants.

The company says the technology will substantially lower operating costs and its carbon footprint.

Price Action: ENGlobal traded as high as $9.40 and as low as 69 cents over a 52-week period. It's up 4.53% year to date.

At last check, the stock was up 32.40% at $3.39.