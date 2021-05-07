 Skip to main content

Why Is iBio's Stock Trading Higher Today?

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 10:42am   Comments
iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares are trading higher after the company provided an update on its IBIO-201 program and reported on its progress in developing a second-generation subunit vaccine candidate, IBIO-202, being designed for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

"Combined with data from previous immune-response studies, these pathology results help demonstrate the potential value of LicKM as a useful tool in our vaccine development toolbox," said Tom Isett, Chairman and CEO of iBio.

iBio Inc is a part of the healthcare sector. Its main business is commercialized technologies and product candidates and manufacturing services to clients and collaborators.

iBio's stock was trading 21.7% higher at $1.68 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.45 and a 52-week low of $0.96.

