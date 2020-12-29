Why Tenax Therapeutics's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Tenax Therapeutics's Stock Today

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TENX) is currently up 102.8% to a price of $2.39. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 79.96 million, about 36241.38% of its recent 30-day volume average of 220.62 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Tenax Therapeutics shares are trading higher after HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $5 price target.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $1.07 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $2.68 and as low as $0.25.

If you’re looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving’ alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.