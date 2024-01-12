Netflix Unusual Options Activity For January 12

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Netflix. Our analysis of options history for Netflix NFLX revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 29% of traders were bullish, while 70% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $558,895, and 25 were calls, valued at $1,861,435.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $350.0 to $585.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Netflix's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Netflix's significant trades, within a strike price range of $350.0 to $585.0, over the past month.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $502.50 $584.7K 1.8K 21 NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $500.00 $239.2K 922 479 NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/15/24 $485.00 $183.6K 302 142 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/12/24 $500.00 $120.0K 637 733 NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/15/24 $495.00 $109.3K 1.7K 93

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with almost 250 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm recently began introducing ad-supported subscription plans, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Netflix, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Netflix

With a trading volume of 3,054,111, the price of NFLX is up by 1.68%, reaching $500.51.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 11 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Netflix

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $537.2.

An analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $566.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $525.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Netflix with a target price of $500.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Netflix, targeting a price of $600.

An analyst from DZ Bank has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $495.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.