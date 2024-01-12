What the Options Market Tells Us About Agnico Eagle Mines

Loading... Loading...

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Agnico Eagle Mines AEM, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in AEM often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Agnico Eagle Mines. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $48,967, and 7 calls, totaling $544,456.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $55.0 for Agnico Eagle Mines during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Agnico Eagle Mines's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Agnico Eagle Mines's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $30.0 to $55.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Loading... Loading...

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $50.00 $214.0K 2.8K 362 AEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $50.00 $93.7K 2.8K 537 AEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $70.2K 116 30 AEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $55.00 $60.8K 1.3K 90 AEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $55.00 $48.9K 55 90

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle is a gold miner with mines in Canada, Mexico, Finland, and Australia. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines online in rapid succession in the following years. It merged with Kirkland Lake Gold in 2022, acquiring the Detour Lake and Macassa mines in Canada along with the high-grade, low-cost Fosterville mine in Australia. It produced more than 3.1 million gold ounces in 2022 and had about 15 years of gold reserves at end 2022. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions and bought the remaining 50% of its Canadian Malartic mine along with the Wasamac project and other assets from Yamana Gold in 2023.

Current Position of Agnico Eagle Mines

With a trading volume of 1,009,335, the price of AEM is up by 2.29%, reaching $52.81.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Agnico Eagle Mines options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.