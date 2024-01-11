Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BABA

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alibaba Gr Holding.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Gr Holding BABA we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $185,161 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,536,293.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $115.0 for Alibaba Gr Holding, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Gr Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Gr Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Holding 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $65.00 $477.5K 3.4K 500 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $65.00 $326.0K 3.4K 1.0K BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $90.00 $110.1K 17.0K 0 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $75.00 $110.0K 10.3K 200 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/26/24 $71.00 $87.9K 627 330

About Alibaba Gr Holding

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume (CNY 8.3 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2022). It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 67% of revenue in the year ended March 2022. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale (2%), international commerce retail/wholesale (5%/2%), local consumer services (5%), cloud computing (9%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (1%).

Current Position of Alibaba Gr Holding

With a volume of 3,950,684, the price of BABA is up 0.78% at $71.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Alibaba Gr Holding

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $119.0.

An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Holding, maintaining a target price of $128.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alibaba Gr Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.