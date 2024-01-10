Target's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Target.

Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $195,324 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $470,868.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $115.0 to $195.0 for Target during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Target Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $130.00 $128.9K 2.4K 50 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $115.00 $101.0K 1.4K 391 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $135.00 $88.9K 467 39 TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $115.00 $63.1K 1.4K 359 TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $195.00 $46.4K 103 9

About Target

Target serves as the nation's sixth-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a top U.S. retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,900 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

In light of the recent options history for Target, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Target Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,790,339, the TGT's price is down by -0.04%, now at $143.71.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Target

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $155.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Target, maintaining a target price of $155.

