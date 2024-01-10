Eli Lilly's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Eli Lilly.

Looking at options history for Eli Lilly LLY we detected 50 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $654,033 and 42, calls, for a total amount of $1,889,465.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $660.0 for Eli Lilly during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $660.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $600.00 $375.4K 189 50 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/16/24 $650.00 $149.2K 1.2K 78 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/16/24 $500.00 $130.0K 77 10 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $650.00 $88.3K 1.2K 198 LLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $620.00 $87.2K 22 24

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Eli Lilly, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Eli Lilly's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,153,782, with LLY's price up by 0.43%, positioned at $628.2.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Eli Lilly

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $610.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Daiwa Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $610.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.