Behind the Scenes of Cisco Systems's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cisco Systems. Our analysis of options history for Cisco Systems CSCO revealed 8 unusual trades.
Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $193,536, and 4 were calls, valued at $122,397.
Projected Price Targets
After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $52.5 for Cisco Systems, spanning the last three months.
Volume & Open Interest Development
In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cisco Systems options trades today is 5384.25 with a total volume of 2,621.00.
In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cisco Systems's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $52.5 over the last 30 days.
Cisco Systems Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|CSCO
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|02/16/24
|$52.50
|$86.4K
|1.1K
|300
|CSCO
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/12/24
|$50.00
|$46.6K
|7.2K
|2.0K
|CSCO
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|03/15/24
|$52.50
|$41.4K
|17.0K
|167
|CSCO
|PUT
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|01/17/25
|$52.50
|$34.6K
|4.5K
|24
|CSCO
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|09/20/24
|$47.50
|$27.7K
|704
|0
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software like firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employees 80,000 employees and sells its products globally.
Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cisco Systems, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.
Present Market Standing of Cisco Systems
- With a volume of 3,259,930, the price of CSCO is up 0.2% at $50.01.
- RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
- Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.
Professional Analyst Ratings for Cisco Systems
1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $55.0.
- An analyst from Melius Research has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $55.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cisco Systems options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Dividends
IPOs
Date of Trade
ticker
Put/Call
Strike Price
DTE
Sentiment
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.