Behind the Scenes of Cisco Systems's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cisco Systems. Our analysis of options history for Cisco Systems CSCO revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $193,536, and 4 were calls, valued at $122,397.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $52.5 for Cisco Systems, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cisco Systems options trades today is 5384.25 with a total volume of 2,621.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cisco Systems's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $52.5 over the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/16/24 $52.50 $86.4K 1.1K 300 CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/12/24 $50.00 $46.6K 7.2K 2.0K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $52.50 $41.4K 17.0K 167 CSCO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $52.50 $34.6K 4.5K 24 CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $47.50 $27.7K 704 0

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software like firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employees 80,000 employees and sells its products globally.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cisco Systems, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Cisco Systems

With a volume of 3,259,930, the price of CSCO is up 0.2% at $50.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Cisco Systems

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $55.0.

An analyst from Melius Research has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $55.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.