UnitedHealth Group's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $729,446 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $356,680.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $460.0 to $620.0 for UnitedHealth Group during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $460.0 to $620.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $460.00 $157.0K 714 20 UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $620.00 $118.0K 4 12 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $510.00 $108.0K 533 46 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $510.00 $83.2K 533 93 UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $590.00 $70.7K 69 3

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 53 million members globally, including 5 million outside the U.S. as of mid-2023. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding UnitedHealth Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

UnitedHealth Group's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 570,175, the price of UNH is down by -0.04%, reaching $538.17.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 2 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About UnitedHealth Group

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $532.5.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HSBC lowers its rating to Reduce with a new price target of $480.

An analyst from Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $585.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

