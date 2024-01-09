Morgan Stanley Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Morgan Stanley.

Looking at options history for Morgan Stanley MS we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $269,755 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $5,028,603.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $100.0 for Morgan Stanley during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Morgan Stanley's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Morgan Stanley's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $75.00 $4.6M 11.5K 2.6K MS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $100.00 $156.0K 399 2.0K MS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $90.00 $108.0K 7.3K 1.3K MS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $72.50 $50.2K 2.0K 175 MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $95.00 $48.4K 1.1K 96

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments. The company had over $4 trillion of client assets as well as over 80,000 employees at the end of 2022. Approximately 50% of the company's net revenue is from its institutional securities business, with the remainder coming from wealth and investment management. The company derives about 30% of its total revenue outside the Americas.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Morgan Stanley, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Morgan Stanley

With a volume of 3,319,719, the price of MS is down -1.32% at $92.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Expert Opinions on Morgan Stanley

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $97.2.

In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $85.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Morgan Stanley, targeting a price of $95.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Morgan Stanley, which currently sits at a price target of $94.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Morgan Stanley with a target price of $116.

An analyst from HSBC downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $96.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Morgan Stanley, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.