This Is What Whales Are Betting On Accenture

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Accenture. Our analysis of options history for Accenture ACN revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $273,622, and 9 were calls, valued at $504,987.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $280.0 to $360.0 for Accenture over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Accenture stands at 240.88, with a total volume reaching 530.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Accenture, situated within the strike price corridor from $280.0 to $360.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Accenture Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $340.00 $142.3K 526 101 ACN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $340.00 $98.9K 526 46 ACN PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $360.00 $61.7K 0 40 ACN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $360.00 $54.1K 0 54 ACN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $360.00 $50.1K 0 24

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT-services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

Where Is Accenture Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 640,470, the price of ACN is down by 0.0%, reaching $340.35.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Accenture

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $370.0.

An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $385.

An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on Accenture, maintaining a target price of $360.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Accenture with a target price of $365.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Accenture with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.