Booking Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Booking Holdings BKNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Booking Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $212,890, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $1,126,632.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1000.0 to $3555.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Booking Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Booking Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $1000.0 to $3555.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $3000.00 $364.2K 48 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1000.00 $249.6K 10 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2290.00 $129.7K 21 0 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $3000.00 $60.7K 48 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3400.00 $51.1K 47 5

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates a number of branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

In light of the recent options history for Booking Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Booking Holdings

With a trading volume of 46,857, the price of BKNG is up by 0.56%, reaching $3428.32.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 49 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $3898.8.

An analyst from Wells Fargo upgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $3459.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Outperform rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $4000.

An analyst from Ascendiant Capital persists with their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $3900.

An analyst from Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $4285.

An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $3850.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.