Philip Morris Intl's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Philip Morris Intl PM, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in PM often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Philip Morris Intl. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 37% bullish and 62% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $36,000, and 7 calls, totaling $573,813.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $100.0 for Philip Morris Intl over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Philip Morris Intl's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Philip Morris Intl's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Philip Morris Intl Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $90.00 $262.0K 1.7K 202 PM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/05/24 $94.00 $88.2K 1.6K 1.0K PM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/05/24 $94.00 $55.3K 1.6K 425 PM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/05/24 $94.00 $50.3K 1.6K 0 PM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/05/24 $94.00 $42.7K 1.6K 1.4K

About Philip Morris Intl

Philip Morris International is an international tobacco company with a product portfolio primarily consisting of cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the United States. The company diversified away from cigarettes with the 2022 acquisition of Swedish Match, a leading manufacturer of traditional oral tobacco products and nicotine pouches, primarily in the U.S. and Scandinavia. It diversified away from nicotine products with the acquisition of Vectura, a provider of innovative inhaled drug delivery solutions, in 2021.

Philip Morris Intl's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,252,585, the PM's price is down by 0.0%, now at $95.42.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.