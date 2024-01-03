This Is What Whales Are Betting On Li Auto

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Li Auto.

Looking at options history for Li Auto LI we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $105,100 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $458,600.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $37.0 for Li Auto over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Li Auto stands at 1671.8, with a total volume reaching 1,450.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Li Auto, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $37.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Li Auto Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $35.00 $83.8K 6.2K 101 LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $35.00 $82.6K 6.2K 201 LI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $35.00 $64.8K 431 100 LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $30.00 $50.2K 743 15 LI CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/16/24 $30.00 $49.6K 743 153

About Li Auto

Li Auto is a leading Chinese NEV manufacturer that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart NEVs. The company started volume production of its first model Li One in November 2019. The model is a six-seater, large, premium plug-in electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and advanced smart vehicle solutions. It sold over 133,000 NEVs in 2022, accounting for about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. Beyond Li One, the company will expand its product line, including both BEVs and PHEVs, to target a broader consumer base.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Li Auto, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Li Auto

Currently trading with a volume of 2,267,312, the LI's price is up by 0.52%, now at $34.77.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 54 days.

