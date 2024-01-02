Uber Technologies's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Uber Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Uber Technologies UBER revealed 67 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 35 were puts, with a value of $2,241,045, and 32 were calls, valued at $2,785,170.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $65.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Loading... Loading...

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $50.00 $152.3K 2.1K 2.7K UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $137.3K 8.2K 3.4K UBER PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $65.00 $129.0K 8.2K 4.2K UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $65.00 $125.0K 1.5K 1 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $45.00 $121.8K 6.9K 62

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 131 million users that order rides or food at least once a month. Approximately 44% of its gross revenue comes from ridesharing and 34% from food delivery.

Current Position of Uber Technologies

Currently trading with a volume of 21,553,317, the UBER's price is down by -1.27%, now at $60.79.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Uber Technologies

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $69.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $75.

An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

An analyst from Nomura has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $62.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Uber Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.