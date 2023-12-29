This Is What Whales Are Betting On Salesforce

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce.

Looking at options history for Salesforce CRM we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $182,185 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $2,112,200.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $175.0 to $300.0 for Salesforce during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Salesforce options trades today is 1118.41 with a total volume of 1,469.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Salesforce's big money trades within a strike price range of $175.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Salesforce 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $300.00 $1.1M 2.6K 1 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/29/23 $245.00 $362.0K 3.8K 6 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $240.00 $84.2K 2.6K 370 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/05/24 $175.00 $61.8K 20 7 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/05/24 $242.50 $59.4K 3 30

About Salesforce

Salesforce Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Salesforce, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Salesforce

Currently trading with a volume of 1,479,451, the CRM's price is down by -0.69%, now at $263.74.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 61 days.

Expert Opinions on Salesforce

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $285.6.

An analyst from Argus Research persists with their Buy rating on Salesforce, maintaining a target price of $290.

An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $293.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Salesforce with a target price of $285.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Salesforce with a target price of $300.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Salesforce with a target price of $260.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.