Decoding Blackstone's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Blackstone. Our analysis of options history for Blackstone BX revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 57% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $230,070, and 10 were calls, valued at $656,581.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $97.5 to $140.0 for Blackstone during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Blackstone's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Blackstone's significant trades, within a strike price range of $97.5 to $140.0, over the past month.

Blackstone 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $207.7K 3.6K 127 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $82.8K 3.6K 40 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $125.00 $79.2K 343 100 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $97.50 $68.9K 1.3K 0 BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $120.00 $66.0K 1.7K 0

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset managers with $1.001 trillion in total asset under management, including $731.1 billion in fee-earning asset under management, at the end of June 2023. The company has four core business segments: private equity (23% of fee-earning AUM and 27% of base management fees); real estate (39% and 44%); credit & insurance (28% and 21%); and hedge fund solutions (10% and 8%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices located in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

In light of the recent options history for Blackstone, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Blackstone's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 964,667, the BX's price is down by -1.66%, now at $130.92.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Blackstone

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $150.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $150.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Blackstone options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.