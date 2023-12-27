Decoding Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Loading... Loading...

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in VRTX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 12% bullish and 87% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $26,880, and 7 calls, totaling $337,420.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $175.0 and $450.0 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vertex Pharmaceuticals options trades today is 91.0 with a total volume of 20.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vertex Pharmaceuticals's big money trades within a strike price range of $175.0 to $450.0 over the last 30 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $200.00 $87.3K 38 2 VRTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/02/24 $360.00 $74.1K 0 0 VRTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $320.00 $44.5K 253 14 VRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $200.00 $43.6K 38 2 VRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $450.00 $34.9K 145 1

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex is diversifying its pipeline through gene-editing therapies such as CTX001 for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease, small-molecule inhibitors targeting acute and chronic pain using nonopioid treatments, and small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

In light of the recent options history for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 276,270, the price of VRTX is down by -0.27%, reaching $406.55.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 41 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $390.2.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $380.

An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a target price of $397.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $380.

An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a target price of $379.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, targeting a price of $415.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.