Big Players' Recent Trades in CME Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards CME Gr CME, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CME usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for CME Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $4,238,175, and 2 are calls, amounting to $107,076.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $240.0 for CME Gr over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of CME Gr stands at 394.8, with a total volume reaching 3,050.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in CME Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $110.0 to $240.0, throughout the last 30 days.

CME Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CME PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/29/23 $240.00 $3.0M 500 1.0K CME PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $200.00 $396.0K 51 200 CME PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/29/23 $220.00 $209.5K 1.0K 510 CME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/29/23 $220.00 $208.1K 1.0K 310 CME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/29/23 $220.00 $202.0K 1.0K 310

About CME Gr

Based in Chicago, CME Group operates exchanges giving investors, suppliers, and businesses the ability to trade futures and derivatives based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign currencies, energy, metals, and commodities. The CME was founded in 1898 and in 2002 completed its initial public offering. Since then, CME Group has consolidated parts of the industry by merging with crosstown rival, CBOT Holdings in 2007 before acquiring Nymex Holdings in 2008 and NEX in 2018. In addition, the company has a 27% stake in S&P Dow Jones Indices, making the Chicago Mercantile Exchange the exclusive venue to trade and clear S&P futures contracts. Through CME's acquisition of NEX in 2018 it has also expanded into cash foreign exchange, fixed income trading, and collateral optimization.

CME Gr's Current Market Status

With a volume of 842,826, the price of CME is down -3.03% at $208.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.