Spotlight on RTX: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on RTX. Our analysis of options history for RTX RTX revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 70% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $377,600, and 6 were calls, valued at $193,569.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $90.0 for RTX, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for RTX's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across RTX's significant trades, within a strike price range of $75.0 to $90.0, over the past month.

RTX 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/16/24 $85.00 $220.1K 2.9K 89 RTX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $90.00 $57.9K 84 0 RTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/02/24 $85.00 $49.8K 5 0 RTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/02/24 $85.00 $49.5K 5 176 RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $49.5K 34.1K 1.0K

About RTX

RTX is a diversified aerospace and defense industrial company formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure as a supplier to commercial aerospace manufacturers and to the defense market. The company operates in three segments: Collins Aerospace, a diversified aerospace supplier; Pratt & Whitney, an aircraft engine manufacturer; and Raytheon, a defense prime contractor providing a mix of missiles, missile defense systems, sensors, hardware, and communications technology to the military.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding RTX, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of RTX

Currently trading with a volume of 2,133,729, the RTX's price is down by -0.04%, now at $84.02.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

