Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Zscaler Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zscaler.

Looking at options history for Zscaler ZS we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 8% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 91% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $766,856 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $291,400.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $160.0 to $310.0 for Zscaler during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Zscaler's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Zscaler's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $160.0 to $310.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Zscaler Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $200.00 $588.7K 458 0 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $160.00 $98.1K 1.1K 15 ZS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $165.00 $76.5K 18 0 ZS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $240.00 $41.1K 8 0 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $300.00 $38.4K 0 19

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Current Position of Zscaler

Trading volume stands at 488,583, with ZS's price up by 0.37%, positioned at $225.43.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 64 days.

Expert Opinions on Zscaler

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $222.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $220.

An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on Zscaler, maintaining a target price of $210.

An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Zscaler, maintaining a target price of $200.

An analyst from Susquehanna has revised its rating downward to Positive, adjusting the price target to $275.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stifel lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $205.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.