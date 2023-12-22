Looking At Anheuser-Busch InBev's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BUD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $241,800, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $386,637.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $80.0 for Anheuser-Busch InBev over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Anheuser-Busch InBev's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Anheuser-Busch InBev's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $80.0, over the past month.

Anheuser-Busch InBev 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BUD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $80.00 $241.8K 52 0 BUD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $57.50 $101.9K 45 0 BUD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $57.50 $99.0K 45 0 BUD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $40.00 $60.2K 188 0 BUD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $39.2K 1.1K 41

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is the largest brewer in the world and one of the world's top five consumer product companies, as measured by EBITDA. The company's portfolio contains six of the top 10 beer brands by volume, according to Euromonitor, and we estimate it distributes 23 brands with retail sales over $1 billion. AB InBev was created by the 2008 merger of Belgium-based InBev and U.S.-based Anheuser-Busch. The firm holds a 62% economic interest in Ambev and in 2016 it acquired SABMiller.

In light of the recent options history for Anheuser-Busch InBev, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Anheuser-Busch InBev

Currently trading with a volume of 1,190,993, the BUD's price is up by 0.69%, now at $64.07.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Anheuser-Busch InBev

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $79.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Anheuser-Busch InBev with a target price of $79.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.