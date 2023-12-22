Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on VRTX Options

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Looking at options history for Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $161,150 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $359,131.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $115.0 to $500.0 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertex Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertex Pharmaceuticals's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/05/24 $315.00 $134.0K 15 15 VRTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/29/23 $390.00 $71.1K 160 65 VRTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $440.00 $66.7K 0 15 VRTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $430.00 $37.6K 197 0 VRTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $400.00 $35.4K 578 139

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex is diversifying its pipeline through gene-editing therapies such as CTX001 for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease, small-molecule inhibitors targeting acute and chronic pain using nonopioid treatments, and small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 323,024, the VRTX's price is up by 0.73%, now at $403.55.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 46 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $390.2.

An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a target price of $397.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $380.

An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $379.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $415.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.