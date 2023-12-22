Spotlight on Capital One Finl: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Capital One Finl.

Looking at options history for Capital One Finl COF we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $727,010 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $309,096.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $160.0 for Capital One Finl over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Capital One Finl's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Capital One Finl's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Capital One Finl 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $130.00 $700.0K 312 0 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $120.00 $86.8K 479 62 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $120.00 $70.0K 479 112 COF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $115.00 $54.5K 144 0 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $160.00 $42.7K 72 171

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Capital One Finl, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Capital One Finl Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 720,790, the price of COF is down -0.1% at $129.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Capital One Finl

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $128.5.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Capital One Finl, targeting a price of $125.

In a positive move, an analyst from B of A Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $129.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Capital One Finl, maintaining a target price of $140.

Showing optimism, an analyst from Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating to Equal-Weight with a revised price target of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

