Check Out What Whales Are Doing With KHC

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Kraft Heinz. Our analysis of options history for Kraft Heinz KHC revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $165,389, and 5 were calls, valued at $166,476.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $37.5 for Kraft Heinz, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Kraft Heinz options trades today is 3272.33 with a total volume of 6,525.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Kraft Heinz's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $37.5 over the last 30 days.

Kraft Heinz 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KHC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $35.00 $39.1K 4.1K 493 KHC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $35.00 $37.9K 4.1K 803 KHC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $35.00 $37.1K 3.2K 363 KHC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $35.00 $34.8K 4.1K 652 KHC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $35.00 $34.5K 3.2K 1.4K

About Kraft Heinz

In July 2015, Kraft merged with Heinz to create the third-largest food and beverage manufacturer in North America behind PepsiCo and Nestle and the fifth-largest player in the world. Beyond its namesake brands, the combined firm's portfolio includes Oscar Mayer, Velveeta, and Philadelphia. While the retail channel drives around 85% of its total sales, the firm operates a growing presence in the foodservice arena. Outside North America, Kraft Heinz's global reach counts a distribution network in Europe and emerging markets that drives 20%-25% of its consolidated sales base, as its products are sold in more than 190 countries and territories.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Kraft Heinz, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Kraft Heinz

Trading volume stands at 3,095,618, with KHC's price up by 0.11%, positioned at $35.79.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Kraft Heinz

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $42.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $42.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.