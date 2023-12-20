Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Procter & Gamble

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Procter & Gamble.

Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble PG we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $254,840 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $905,421.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $145.0 to $155.0 for Procter & Gamble during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Procter & Gamble's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Procter & Gamble's whale trades within a strike price range from $145.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $150.00 $540.7K 2.1K 585 PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $155.00 $53.4K 2.5K 0 PG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $145.00 $40.2K 3.6K 401 PG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $145.00 $40.2K 3.6K 68 PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $145.00 $39.7K 2.0K 262

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent just more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Procter & Gamble, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Procter & Gamble Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,352,436, the price of PG is down by -0.76%, reaching $145.06.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.