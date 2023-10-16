This Is What Whales Are Betting On Datadog

Loading... Loading... Loading...

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog DDOG we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $366,750 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $139,446.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $105.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/27/23 $87.00 $112.0K 48 856 DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/27/23 $86.00 $95.8K 255 803 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $92.50 $53.3K 173 87 DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $48.0K 887 0 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/24/23 $105.00 $30.0K 27 150

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,752,720, the price of DDOG is up 3.93% at $91.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog:

Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $115

UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $100

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $105

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Datadog, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.