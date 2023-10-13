Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MAR

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Marriott Intl MAR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MAR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Marriott Intl.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $65,230, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $545,300.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $230.0 for Marriott Intl over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marriott Intl options trades today is 811.2 with a total volume of 936.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marriott Intl's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

Marriott Intl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MAR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $170.00 $123.2K 2.7K 40 MAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/20/23 $170.00 $111.2K 252 0 MAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $195.00 $60.0K 500 50 MAR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $195.00 $55.6K 248 60 MAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/17/23 $210.00 $43.0K 2.5K 158

Where Is Marriott Intl Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 733,837, the price of MAR is down -2.3% at $193.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Marriott Intl:

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $221

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marriott Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

