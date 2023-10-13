DexCom Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on DexCom.

Looking at options history for DexCom DXCM we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,066,515 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,032,150.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $115.0 for DexCom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DexCom options trades today is 500.5 with a total volume of 2,601.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DexCom's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

DexCom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DXCM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $75.00 $594.0K 16 0 DXCM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/15/24 $65.00 $510.0K 1.9K 1.0K DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/15/23 $60.00 $281.0K 84 29 DXCM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/17/23 $75.00 $105.8K 110 69 DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $70.00 $93.4K 170 122

Where Is DexCom Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,426,029, the price of DXCM is up 0.28% at $75.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On DexCom:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on DexCom, which currently sits at a price target of $131.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DexCom, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on DexCom, which currently sits at a price target of $98.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

