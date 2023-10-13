United Parcel Service Unusual Options Activity For October 13

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service.

Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $351,361 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $302,782.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $170.0 for United Parcel Service over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Parcel Service options trades today is 1223.88 with a total volume of 2,045.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Parcel Service's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $155.00 $110.4K 193 92 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $135.00 $107.6K 99 201 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $135.00 $69.6K 99 209 UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/17/23 $160.00 $68.3K 2.3K 602 UPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $63.6K 1.8K 249

Where Is United Parcel Service Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,220,168, the price of UPS is up 0.14% at $155.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On United Parcel Service:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on United Parcel Service, which currently sits at a price target of $178.

TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on United Parcel Service, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on United Parcel Service, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on United Parcel Service, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

HSBC downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $170

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for United Parcel Service, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.