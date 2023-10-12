Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ELV

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Elevance Health.

Looking at options history for Elevance Health ELV we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $396,005 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $230,768.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $420.0 to $465.0 for Elevance Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Elevance Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Elevance Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $420.0 to $465.0 in the last 30 days.

Elevance Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $447.50 $100.6K 11 92 ELV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/20/23 $450.00 $90.6K 263 84 ELV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $450.00 $82.8K 524 74 ELV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $447.50 $59.5K 11 206 ELV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $447.50 $59.5K 11 142

Where Is Elevance Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 243,913, the price of ELV is down 0.0% at $453.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Elevance Health:

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $547

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Elevance Health, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.