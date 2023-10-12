Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NUE

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nucor.

Looking at options history for Nucor NUE we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $587,818 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $324,740.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $149.0 to $185.0 for Nucor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nucor options trades today is 516.11 with a total volume of 2,459.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nucor's big money trades within a strike price range of $149.0 to $185.0 over the last 30 days.

Nucor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NUE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $185.00 $66.8K 100 0 NUE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $185.00 $62.6K 100 242 NUE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $185.00 $58.3K 100 352 NUE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $165.00 $56.5K 139 43 NUE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $165.00 $56.4K 139 23

Where Is Nucor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 901,056, the price of NUE is down -5.02% at $147.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Nucor, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.