This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lululemon Athletica

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lululemon Athletica LULU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LULU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Lululemon Athletica.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $457,062, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $25,750.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $347.5 to $380.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lululemon Athletica options trades today is 580.4 with a total volume of 4,811.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lululemon Athletica's big money trades within a strike price range of $347.5 to $380.0 over the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/15/23 $380.00 $51.3K 957 27 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/15/23 $380.00 $50.9K 957 68 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $380.00 $50.1K 712 19 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/15/23 $380.00 $49.0K 957 47 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/15/23 $380.00 $46.5K 957 126

Where Is Lululemon Athletica Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 137,110, the price of LULU is up 0.21% at $374.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Lululemon Athletica:

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $450

Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $470

HSBC downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $500

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

