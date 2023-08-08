Looking At T. Rowe Price Gr's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on T. Rowe Price Gr TROW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TROW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for T. Rowe Price Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 83% bullish and 16%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $627,642, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $30,360.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $120.0 for T. Rowe Price Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for T. Rowe Price Gr options trades today is 628.0 with a total volume of 3,935.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for T. Rowe Price Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

T. Rowe Price Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TROW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/15/23 $120.00 $143.6K 784 416 TROW PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/15/23 $120.00 $75.4K 784 91 TROW PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/15/23 $120.00 $67.7K 784 210 TROW PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/15/23 $120.00 $64.3K 784 91 TROW PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/15/23 $120.00 $51.5K 784 508

Where Is T. Rowe Price Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 862,708, the price of TROW is down -1.86% at $114.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On T. Rowe Price Gr:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Sell rating on T. Rowe Price Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on T. Rowe Price Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on T. Rowe Price Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $108.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on T. Rowe Price Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

UBS has decided to maintain their Sell rating on T. Rowe Price Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for T. Rowe Price Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.