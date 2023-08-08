Looking At Occidental Petroleum's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Occidental Petroleum.

Looking at options history for Occidental Petroleum OXY we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $67,985 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $721,651.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $77.5 for Occidental Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Occidental Petroleum's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Occidental Petroleum's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $77.5 in the last 30 days.

Occidental Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OXY CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/15/23 $65.00 $415.0K 4.5K 1.0K OXY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $65.00 $76.5K 1.1K 88 OXY CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $62.50 $52.2K 741 40 OXY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $67.50 $40.4K 995 136 OXY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $67.50 $36.8K 846 40

Where Is Occidental Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,462,957, the price of OXY is down -0.68% at $63.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days.

What The Experts Say On Occidental Petroleum:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $69.

Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $62

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

