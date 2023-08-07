Citigroup Unusual Options Activity For August 07

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup C we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,339,663 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,241,809.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $75.0 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $45.00 $295.0K 2.0K 1.0K C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $45.00 $293.1K 2.0K 2.0K C CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $50.00 $286.7K 17.1K 1.2K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/22/23 $46.00 $262.5K 7 1.7K C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $52.50 $193.5K 6.7K 215

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,527,531, the price of C is up 0.28% at $45.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days.

What The Experts Say On Citigroup:

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $50

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $45

Odeon Capital upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $50

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $62.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Citigroup, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.