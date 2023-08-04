This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lockheed Martin

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Lockheed Martin LMT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LMT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Lockheed Martin.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 69% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $214,445, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $306,408.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $550.0 for Lockheed Martin over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lockheed Martin's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lockheed Martin's whale activity within a strike price range from $300.0 to $550.0 in the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $60.1K 129 4 LMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $330.00 $52.1K 0 4 LMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $550.00 $52.0K 14 5 LMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/15/23 $455.00 $49.6K 299 41 LMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $470.00 $45.3K 25 10

Where Is Lockheed Martin Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 528,156, the price of LMT is down -0.17% at $447.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

What The Experts Say On Lockheed Martin:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $440.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $475.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $550.

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $532

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $555.

