This Is What Whales Are Betting On CME Gr

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on CME Gr.

Looking at options history for CME Gr CME we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $57,910 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $463,312.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $230.0 for CME Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CME Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CME Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $180.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

CME Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CME CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $200.00 $131.9K 151 59 CME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/15/23 $220.00 $72.1K 66 273 CME CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $195.00 $47.6K 119 20 CME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/15/23 $220.00 $37.0K 66 370 CME CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $200.00 $37.0K 1.2K 28

Where Is CME Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,673,775, the price of CME is up 1.9% at $206.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On CME Gr:

Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $210

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on CME Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on CME Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $211.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Sell rating on CME Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $169.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CME Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

