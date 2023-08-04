Check Out What Whales Are Doing With VALE

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 12 options trades for Vale VALE summing a total amount of $1,491,835.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $17.0 for Vale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vale's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vale's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.0 to $17.0 in the last 30 days.

Vale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VALE PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/20/23 $17.00 $668.0K 7 2.0K VALE CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/11/23 $14.50 $399.0K 1.1K 57.1K VALE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/15/23 $15.00 $89.7K 1.7K 485 VALE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $17.00 $85.7K 126.8K 445 VALE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $59.4K 27.3K 1.6K

Where Is Vale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,659,004, the price of VALE is up 0.54% at $13.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Vale:

Wolfe Research upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $17

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $15

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vale, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.