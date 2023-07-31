Datadog Unusual Options Activity For July 31

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Datadog DDOG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DDOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Datadog.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $227,136, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $1,135,098.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $135.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Datadog options trades today is 1060.47 with a total volume of 4,186.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Datadog's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/18/23 $115.00 $354.4K 1.0K 541 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $135.00 $193.8K 45 114 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/11/23 $110.00 $101.1K 826 0 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/18/23 $115.00 $83.2K 1.0K 624 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/18/23 $130.00 $69.0K 4.3K 322

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,222,865, the price of DDOG is up 3.78% at $116.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog:

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Wolfe Research upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $140

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $134.

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $100

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

