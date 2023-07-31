Looking At Stryker's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Stryker SYK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SYK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for Stryker.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 5% bullish and 94%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $62,500, and 16, calls, for a total amount of $699,464..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $290.0 for Stryker over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Stryker's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Stryker's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

Stryker Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SYK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/18/23 $200.00 $83.2K 15 10 SYK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $260.00 $74.8K 129 533 SYK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $260.00 $74.2K 129 1.1K SYK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $280.00 $62.5K 44 26 SYK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $260.00 $55.6K 129 364

Where Is Stryker Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 502,376, the price of SYK is up 0.11% at $283.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On Stryker:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Stryker, which currently sits at a price target of $310.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Stryker, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Stryker, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.